EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in EOG Resources by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.