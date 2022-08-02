EpiK Protocol (EPK) Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $933,611.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00627560 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034563 BTC.
About EpiK Protocol
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
