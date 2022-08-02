EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-4.60 EPS.

EPR Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,649. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

