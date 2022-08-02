Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Lessened by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,447,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,874,194 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises about 69.5% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $118,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.