Equinox Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 2,001 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 449.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 303,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

