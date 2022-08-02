Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

ELS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. 11,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,626. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

