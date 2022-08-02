ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and $78.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.
About ERC20
ERC20 is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.