EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. EUNO has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,075.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 9% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00251649 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,610,697,096 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

