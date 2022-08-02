EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,062. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.19.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $73,559 in the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

