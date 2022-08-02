Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Exagen has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

