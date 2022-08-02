ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Market Cap Tops $2.09 Million

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $496.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00626096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034652 BTC.
ExNetwork Token Coin Profile
ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community.
ExNetwork Token Coin Trading
