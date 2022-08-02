Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.92. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.