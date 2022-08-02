Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.67. 39,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.