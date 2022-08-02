Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,585 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $53,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

