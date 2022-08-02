Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.00. 863,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.89. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

