Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $437,256.71 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $437,256.71 and approximately $16,650.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

