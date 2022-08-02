Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Fair Isaac to post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
NYSE:FICO opened at $460.70 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $534.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.33 and its 200 day moving average is $433.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
