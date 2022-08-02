Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$860.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of FRFHF traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.42. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.74. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

