Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.88. 7,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 498.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,679 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,018. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.