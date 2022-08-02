Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,767. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

