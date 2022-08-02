Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

