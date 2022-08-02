Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

