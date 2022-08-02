Financial Comparison: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) vs. Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Bank and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Bank and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle -1.19% -2.70% -0.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Grupo Supervielle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.05 9.48 Grupo Supervielle $1.23 billion 0.12 -$18.21 million ($0.16) -10.19

Oxford Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oxford Bank beats Grupo Supervielle on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising personal accidents, protected bag, unemployment, total protection, and pets insurance policies; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as an online broker. As of December 31, 2021, it operates through a network of 298 access points, including 184 bank branches, 10 banking sales and collection centers, 79 points of sales, 20 Tarjeta Automática branches, and 5 Mila branches, as well as 450 ATMs, 230 self-service terminals, and 298 ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

