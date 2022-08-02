Financial Comparison: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) versus Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

ProAssurance has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.72%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Till Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million 2.04 $4.80 million N/A N/A ProAssurance $1.12 billion 1.03 $144.12 million $2.45 8.72

This table compares Till Capital and ProAssurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A 32.46% 11.10% ProAssurance 11.19% 5.87% 1.31%

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Till Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

