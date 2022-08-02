Financial Survey: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) vs. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -53.54% 3.94% 0.28% Service Properties Trust -28.83% -28.63% -5.09%

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Service Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $164.07 million 0.46 -$48.95 million ($13.60) -0.92 Service Properties Trust $1.50 billion 0.72 -$544.60 million ($2.85) -2.28

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.62%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Summary

Service Properties Trust beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

