First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 29.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

