First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 16th

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Foundation by 57.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

