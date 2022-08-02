First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Update

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNRN remained flat at $9.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.50.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

