First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.62.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 5.1 %

TSE:FM traded down C$1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.21. 1,616,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,918. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.74.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

