First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.39. 1,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.