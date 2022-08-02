First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Price Performance

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First United has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.74.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. First United’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

