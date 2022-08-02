Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $70.71 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $70.71 million and approximately $25.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00626096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034652 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

