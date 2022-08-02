FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 555,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.