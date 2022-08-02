FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.54.

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $101,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1,478.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

