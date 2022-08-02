Folketrygdfondet Lowers Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Folketrygdfondet trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,345,531 shares during the period. ABB comprises approximately 0.4% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in ABB were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ABB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. 23,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,585. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

ABB Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.