Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.