Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up about 1.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 14,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,187. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

