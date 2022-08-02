Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Shares Up 0.2%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.22. 211,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 128,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70.

