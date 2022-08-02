Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,764. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.58) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.01.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

