Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.0 %

FDP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDP. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

