Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $493-497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.01 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.16 EPS.

Freshworks Trading Up 3.6 %

FRSH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 2,505,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

