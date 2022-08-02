FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 9.6% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. 650,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,475,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 151,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.