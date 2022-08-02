Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.85

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 24418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

