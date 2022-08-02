FUZE Token Price Hits $8.16 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. FUZE Token has a market cap of $6,148.50 and approximately $31,049.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00034875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00615852 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016730 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034820 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
