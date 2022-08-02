GAM Holding AG Buys 43,882 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,882 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

