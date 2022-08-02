GAM Holding AG Sells 17,801 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

Baidu Trading Down 1.1 %

Baidu Profile

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

