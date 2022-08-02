GAM Holding AG Sells 3,581 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

