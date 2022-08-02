Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,063,300 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 1,452,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.9 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 12,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $23.14.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.