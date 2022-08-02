Garrison Point Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

