General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

GIS opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.